Ifedayo Olarinde, Nigerian media personality better known as Daddy Freeze, has tackled Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), over his counsel on marriage.





Adeboye had on Monday charged his “sons” to refrain from marrying ladies who can’t cook or do chores.





Joining the fray of people who took to the social media platforms to bare their mixed opinion on the matter, Freeze argued that women are more than cooks or servants in relationships.





“A woman is more than a cook or a maid servant. These in my humble opinion, should not be the priority when choosing a wife in this decade,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post, alongside a screenshot of the cleric’s tweet.









“Did Eve know how to cook? The scriptures are silent on it. She was flesh of Adam’s flesh and bone of his bone; not his cook.”





When Pastor Adeboye says “my sons”, ask ya self are you a member of his flock? Are you his spiritual child, if no, why are you so bothered??? Let him advice his own, if it’s not for you, jump and pass my friends, I promise you won’t go to hell by facing your front. — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) February 18, 2020

Cooking is not restricted to a gender, guys learn how to cook so you don’t base the entirety of picking a life partner on your belly, if you don’t want to, make enough to hire a chef. Life is too short to be triggered all the time. — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) February 18, 2020

Toke is known for her unapologetic opinions on marriage, lifestyle, and other matters of social importance, having accused African parents of “ruining the lives” and being “the world’s worst.”





The TV host, who once described herself as a “fan of separation in marriages,” had split from Maje Ayida, her former husband, for allegedly cheating on her after they had dated for close to eight years.