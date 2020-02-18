Ifedayo Olarinde, Nigerian media personality better known as Daddy Freeze, has tackled Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), over his counsel on marriage.
Adeboye had on Monday charged his “sons” to refrain from marrying ladies who can’t cook or do chores.
Joining the fray of people who took to the social media platforms to bare their mixed opinion on the matter, Freeze argued that women are more than cooks or servants in relationships.
“A woman is more than a cook or a maid servant. These in my humble opinion, should not be the priority when choosing a wife in this decade,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post, alongside a screenshot of the cleric’s tweet.
“Did Eve know how to cook? The scriptures are silent on it. She was flesh of Adam’s flesh and bone of his bone; not his cook.”
So he can afford to pay his entire January salary as first fruit and 10 percent monthly as tithe, right?🙄 Just asking sir. - A woman is more than a cook or a maid servant. These in my humble opinion, should not be the priority when choosing a wife in this decade. - Although a woman who can cook is definitely a plus, as @tastebudzng has proven, we have to be careful not to discriminate against women who can’t. - Did Eve know how to cook? The scriptures are silent on it. She was flesh of Adam’s flesh and bone of his bone; not his cook. - ◄ Genesis 2:23 ► New Living Translation “At last!” the man exclaimed. “This one is bone from my bone, and flesh from my flesh! She will be called ‘woman,’ because she was taken from ‘man.’” - Martha was also too busy cooking, that she almost missed out on the blessings Mary was receiving from Christ, I believe we as Christians, should focus more on what Mary was doing, instead of making little things an issue like Martha was. - ◄ Luke 10 ► New Living Translation [40] But Martha was distracted by the big dinner she was preparing. She came to Jesus and said, “Lord, doesn’t it seem unfair to you that my sister just sits here while I do all the work? Tell her to come and help me.” [41] But the Lord said to her, “My dear Martha, you are worried and upset over all these details! [42] There is only one thing worth being concerned about. Mary has discovered it, and it will not be taken away from her.” - A wife has a greater role to play in a mans life than being his cook, if she can fine, if she can’t it doesn’t diminish her qualities as a woman. ~FRZ - #DaddyFreeze #FreeTheSheeple
Also reacting, Toke Makinwa, an on-air-personality, said only those who think themselves sons to the 65-year-old clergyman should be bothered about his controversial advice.
“When Pastor Adeboye says ‘my sons’, ask yourself if you’re a member of his flock. Are you his spiritual child? If no, why are you bothered? Let him advise his own,” the actress wrote on Twitter.
“If it’s not for you, jump and pass, my friends. I promise you won’t go to hell by facing your front. Cooking is not restricted to a gender.
“Guys learn how to cook so you don’t base the entirety of picking a life partner on your belly. If you don’t want to, make enough to hire a chef. Life is too short to be triggered all the time.”
When Pastor Adeboye says “my sons”, ask ya self are you a member of his flock? Are you his spiritual child, if no, why are you so bothered??? Let him advice his own, if it’s not for you, jump and pass my friends, I promise you won’t go to hell by facing your front.— Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) February 18, 2020
Cooking is not restricted to a gender, guys learn how to cook so you don’t base the entirety of picking a life partner on your belly, if you don’t want to, make enough to hire a chef. Life is too short to be triggered all the time.— Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) February 18, 2020
Toke is known for her unapologetic opinions on marriage, lifestyle, and other matters of social importance, having accused African parents of “ruining the lives” and being “the world’s worst.”
The TV host, who once described herself as a “fan of separation in marriages,” had split from Maje Ayida, her former husband, for allegedly cheating on her after they had dated for close to eight years.
