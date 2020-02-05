



Mr Samuel Ezekiel, father of Nathaniel Samuel, the man who was arrested for trying to bomb a Living Faith Church in Kaduna, has confirmed that his son is a Christian, and not a Muslim as being speculated on social media.





“No! Not even for a single day has he been a Muslim,” Ezekiel said in his Marabar Demishi village, in Kaduna.





Nathaniel Samuel’s true identity has become a controversy in the social media, with some accusing the police of changing his name to deflect anger against Boko Haram or the muslim community.





Some reports said Samuel had told the Christian leaders who arrested him at the Winners Chapel branch in Kaduna that he was Mohammed Sani, only for the police to parade him as Nathaniel Samuel.

As controversies continue over the true identity of the suspect of last Sunday alleged attempt to bomb the Living Faith Church, Sabon Tasha, Kaduna, the father of the victim, Mr. Samuel Ezekiel has declared that his son’s name is Nathaniel Samuel.





He is of Jawara tribe, from Bauchi state.





In an interview with Dailypost in his rented house at Damishi village in the outskirts of Kaduna, in Chikun local government area, the father in the presence of the Kaduna State Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, chairman, Rev. Joseph Hayab, who has also gone to the house to make findings, confessed, “Nathaniel was born in 1991.





“He has been a drug addict in spite of all efforts to make him understand the danger of what he is doing.





“He has found himself taking drugs and l have been struggling to put him in a right way but he has not been able to understand what l am telling him. That is all l know about him.”





When asked if Nathaniel has been staying at home, the father responded, “It has been long since he left the house and when he came back last weekend, l asked him what was wrong with him seeing him becoming a different person entirely. I discovered that his words were not consistent. He will say one thing and before you know it, he will tell you a different thing.





“Nathaniel could not tell me where he was coming from because he is not consistent in all that he says. I have been advising him on how to live a good life but he seems not to understand what l am telling him. He came and left last Saturday in the morning. Since he left that morning on Saturday, l did not hear anything about him until on Sunday when l heard what he did and then l was not at home. I learnt policemen came to my house in my absence but before l came back to the house, they had all left.





“Till date, nobody has come to my house to ask me what happened. It is only this morning being Tuesday, 4th February, 2020, that SSS from Chikun local government came to interview me on what happened and l explained to them what l have just told you.





“My concern is the lives of those he wanted to destroy if it is true that he carried bomb to the Church. Since l know Nathaniel, he has never been a Muslim but l tell you because of the drugs he takes, l had to take him to Psychiatric hospital, Kaduna for treatment. I could not cope with the expenses because l was not financially able to meet up, l had to take him back home.”





On his part, the state CAN chairman, Rev. Hayab said, “When the matter came up as l said in the previous interviews, there were conflicting reports; report that he said his name is Mohammed Sani, another report that his name is Nathaniel Samuel. What we are concerned with is- was there proper background investigation to know who he is and exactly what is his name is?





“Now, we clearly stated that we are not interested about his name, tribe, religion and where he comes from but we are interested in the act of criminality that he would have committed and felt should be addressed. Part of our work as CAN is to go beyond making noise, and that is why we went to finding out who is this Nathaniel or Mohammed.”





Luckily, he said, “ln our investigation, someone told me about his father and where his family lives. The good news is that l drove here and fortunately, the father of Nathaniel is someone that l, Rev. Joseph Hayab knows for many years.





“The story you hear from the father is the challenge of his son, Nathaniel and l believe in Nigeria, we can solve problems by doing a proper background checking. I am sad that the policemen who came to the father of Nathaniel could not be patient to wait to hear the true story of the boy in question, inpatient and sometimes lack of professionalism could cause some problems in the society.”





Rev. Joseph Hayab appealed to Nigerians to use the situation of Nathaniel to learn.



