



Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole is not in the good books of the party’s leaders and governors.





Wike accused Oshiomhole of acting like a godfather in Edo even though he claimed he was against godfatherism.





In a statement at the weekend by Simeon Nwakaudu, Wike warned Oshiomhole to stop making comments on national issues as if he was talking about Edo.





The former Edo governor and the incumbent, Godwin Obaseki, are currently at loggerheads.





Wike said: “I have read what Oshiomhole is doing to secure his position because most leaders and the governors of the party, under the umbrella of the APC do not want him.





“So, he will want to make a statement to give him that opportunity to claim that he is working for the Party.





“I have always said that the unity of this nation, the stability of this country must be sustained. Therefore, we have to be very careful.





“He has been making statements as if he owns this country. The way he has been carrying on in Edo state, he should be very careful.





“The last time I met him and I said one thing I dislike in people, is when they say one thing and they do a different thing. I told him you came to tell us that leaders should practice what they preach and I know you,you are one of the worst union leaders.





“You were wearing khaki and the rest and what you are wearing today is a different thing. It is not fair. We are not Obaseki. Today you said you don’t believe in godfather, tomorrow you want to be a godfather.





“What I will not take is for him to say that he has the power to stop anything. The Federal Government should warn him to stop making remarks that will destabilise Nigeria.





“Look at what he is doing in Edo State, fighting Obaseki, wanting to be the godfather and then see what is happening in Edo State. We must warn ourselves as leaders that we must not make remarks that will cause crises in Nigeria”



