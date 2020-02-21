A Kano High Court sitting on Friday sentenced a housewife, Rashida Saidu to death by hanging for killing her husband.
Rashida, who was charged for the murder of one Dr Adamu Ali, is a teaching staff of Federal college of education, Kano.
In his judgment, the presiding Judge, Justice A.T Badamasi ruled that the culprit is guilty of murder and thereby condemn her to death.
