 Wife to die by hanging for husband’s murder in Kano | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Wife to die by hanging for husband’s murder in Kano

5:44 PM 0
A+ A-

A Kano High Court sitting on Friday sentenced a housewife, Rashida Saidu to death by hanging for killing her husband.

Rashida, who was charged for the murder of one Dr Adamu Ali, is a teaching staff of Federal college of education, Kano.


In his judgment, the presiding Judge, Justice A.T Badamasi ruled that the culprit is guilty of murder and thereby condemn her to death.



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top