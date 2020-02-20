



Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, has said he is not surprised by Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent scoring streak for Juventus in Serie A.





Ronaldo has scored in 11 straight league fixtures for the Italian champions.





The 35-year-old Portuguese now has 24 goals this campaign.





On his part, Messi has gone four matches without a goal.





The Argentine superstar has, however, netted 14 times in 19 LaLiga games so far.





“It’s normal that he continues to score, he is a predatory striker, he loves to score, any day he plays he will score,” Messi told Mundo Deportivo when asked about Ronaldo’s recent performances.





“He has many good attributes as a forward and at the minimum, he converts.”



