



Shehu Sani, former Kaduna Central Senator, on Wednesday gave reasons why abducted Christian Chibok schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu has not been rescued from Boko Haram captivity.





Sani said Leah would have been rescued if she was the daughter of the President, Minister, governor or a top dignitary in the country.





The lawmaker maintained that the abducted Christian schoolgirl won’t have lasted this long in Boko Haram captivity if she was from a wealthy home.





In a tweet, Shehu wrote: “If Leah Sharibu was a daughter of a highly placed Nigerian; President, Governors, Senators, Business tycoons, Traditional rulers, she couldn’t have lasted this long in captivity. Let us all keep her and others in prayers.”





Recall that Boko Haram had in February 2018 abducted Leah and others from Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Bursari Local Government Area of Yobe State.





While the terrorist group had released some of the schoolgirls abducted, Leah was held back because she refused to renounce her fate.





President Muhammadu Buhari had a few days ago regretted that Leah was the only one left in captivity because she refused to renounce her faith.