



The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission says it is Weighing options against Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi.





Justice O. A. Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Kano, last Friday, quashed the preliminary report of the commission which recommended the suspension of Sanusi pending investigations into alleged financial misappropriation of the emirate’s account.





On Monday, a statement by the Commission Chairman, Mr Muhyi Magaji-Rimingado, confirmed that the body was in receipt of the ruling.





He recalled that Sanusi approached the Court to seek the nullification of the probe report dated May 31, 2019, and submitted on June 6, 2019.





Magaji-Rimingado noted that the court in its wisdom quashed the interim investigation report on the basis of non-invitation of the applicant.





He said having studied the ruling, “it is our understanding that the Honourable Court presided by Justice O.A. Egwuata did not stop the Commission from further investigating the case and or submitting a report after hearing from the Applicant.





“Consequently, the Commission has two options for consideration: Firstly, to appeal the judgment as there are numerous grounds of appeal.





“Secondly, continue with the investigation since the case has been decided and invite the Emir in compliance with the Court ruling,” Rimingado said.





He noted that the interim report under reference was submitted because of obstruction of the ongoing investigation by the Applicant.





“The Commission is exploring suitable options available at its disposal as the matter is still under investigation,” Magaji-Rimingado added