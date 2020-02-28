Hamma Hayatu, who used to be a supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, has praised former President Goodluck Jonathan for building Almajiri schools and universities in the north.





Hayatu had dismissed the projects as false in the past when he was a supporter of Buhari.





In a tweet on Monday, Adetutu Balogun, a Twitter user, shared screenshots of Hayatu’s posts on the Almajiri schools in 2015 when he alleged the project was non-existent.





“Before 2015 election, Arewa Twitter spread lies that GEJ didn’t build 100+ Almajari schools. After Buhari disappointed them many changed their lyrics & joined @OfficialPDPNig They knew about the schools before the election but they lied! Many on this street have no conscience,” Adetutu tweeted.









On March 10, 2015, Hayatu wrote: “I just watch a documentary on Liberty TV which shows that the much publicised Almajiri schools are just white wash and a fraud.”





In April 2015, he also took to his Twitter handle to allege that there was only one Almajiri school in the whole of Kaduna state.





“In the whole of Kaduna state the only visible Almajiri school built by the GEJ govt is located along Zaria-Kano road,” he tweeted.





But in November 2018, Hayatu made a u-turn, commending the former president for building the schools.





“GEJ built 9 federal universities in northern Nigeria, GEJ built 150 almajiri schools in northern Nigeria, GEJ built the Abuja-Kaduna rail line. We are very grateful at @GEJonathan to what you have done to our people,” he wrote.





Goodluck Jonathan built several Almajiri schools across northern Nigeria,where they will be educated,fed and clothe by government and the teachers paid salaries. Out of political bitterness this laudable project was abandoned and schools are fallowing now.



There have been concerns about the state of Almajiris in northern Nigeria.





On Tuesday, Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, placed a ban on street begging in the state.





On February 23, he faulted the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for abandoning the schools, describing the president as a “menace”.Muhammad Sanusi, emir of Kano, also said fathers who send out their children to beg for alms should be arrested.