The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Monday, vowed to “take on” Fulani terrorists in the Southeast.





IPOB urged people of southeast to be prepared to expunge Fulani terrorists from the region.





In a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, the separatist group alleged that soldiers under the leadership of Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai were working “hand in hand” with Miyetti Allah bandits and terrorists.





The statement reads partly: “What is unfolding before our very eyes today in Nigeria with soldiers working hand in hand with known terrorists and Miyetti Allah bandits to broaden the theater of endless cycle of slaughter and mayhem, especially in Biafraland, particularly with recent killings in Delta State of Biafraland as confirmation that only the divine words of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and actions of IPOB can save the people.





“It is now as clear as broad daylight that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been right along and those that mischievously accused him of hate speech are themselves the beneficiaries of the booming terror industry in Nigeria.





“The mind-boggling accuracy of the prophetic predictions of our leader should cause every right-minded person to ponder over the words and prophecies of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in-depth to appreciate its magnitude and force. In 2014, before the murderous tendencies of Miyetti Allah was unleashed on hapless Nigerians, way before Fulani herdsmen, bandits, foreign fighters, ISWAP, Ansaru, Al-Qaeda in the Mahgreb descended on innocent citizens with the fury of a Biblical plague; way before the emergence of the roundly hopeless and despotic regime of late Major-Gen. Buhari, our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu said it live on air during his prophetic message of 6th February, 2014 on Radio Biafra that:





“If anything encapsulates the idiocy, double standards and duplicity of rulers of Nigeria in ongoing lawlessness in the British contraption, it is the behaviour of Buratai and his Janjaweed army.





“This is another one-time accomplishment and fulfillment of the prophecy from our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Therefore, we are calling on our people to be prepared because we are going to take on Fulani terrorists in our land.”