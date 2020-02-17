



The Osun state government says appropriate action will be taken over the fight between two monarchs in the state.





Abdulrasheed Akanbi, oluwo of Iwo, was reported to have attacked Dhikrulahi Akinropo, agbowu of Ogbagba, over a disagreement during a meeting convened by the assistant inspector-general of police (AIG), Zone 11, to resolve a prolonged land dispute.





But Akanbi defended his action, accusing Akinropo of attempting to stick his staff of office into his eyes.





In a statement on Monday, Funke Egbemode, commissioner for information, described the face-off between the traditional rulers as unfortunate and avoidable.

She said a situation where royal fathers engage in public display of aggression does not edify the revered stools of their forebears.





“We believe in the dignity of traditional stools and sacredness of royalty. We will continue to preach peace among all our citizens and harmonious relationship among our traditional rulers,” Egbemode said.





“Government is aware that the State Council of Traditional Rulers has stepped into the matter and we are confident that the council will take appropriate steps to preserve peaceful coexistence among the Obas in the state. We do not want any crisis in any part of the State.”



