



The Coalition of Northern Youths has revealed that the Operation Shege Ka Fasa recently set up in the region is a direct reaction to Amotekun.





Alhaji Abdul Aziz Suleiman, spokesman of the Coalition made up of over 19 groups in North, blamed the government for the security outfits springing up from the regions. He said the government had failed to do what it was supposed to do.





Suleiman said the government had been foot dragging on the issues of community policing and it had politicized state police, adding that the regional securities were children of necessity.





“Nobody can say that there is no relation between Amotekun and our initiative. You see Amotekun came up as a necessity in order to protect the Southwest against killings,” he told the Sun.





“The reality is that when they [Amotekun] are able to flush out the hoodlums they [hoodlums] are going to come to the North.





“So Shege Ka Fasa is literally a direct reaction to Amotekun, but not a negative one. We welcome it.”





Suleiman explained further that the North formed their security outfit so that while Amotekun work in the Southwest Shege Ka Fasa also work in the North to block the entry and exit routes of the hoodlums.





“What we are saying about state police and community policing is the sincerity of government,” he added.





“Everybody wants security, peace and order. If the government had done what it is supposed to do nobody will think of floating regional security outfit,” he said.





According to him, the North is bedeviled with poverty and yet the region experience daily killings and attacks.





He maintained that the new regional approach to fighting insecurity in the country may force the agenda of state police up to the nation’s political agenda.





Suleiman said the development will force people to speak up.



