



Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra state, has asked Catholics to pray for the unemployed youth in the country during Lent.





Obi made the call in a tweet on Wednesday.





According to him, the future of the unemployed youth is being jeopardised by “the situation in the land”.





The ex-governor also asked the Catholic faithful to pray for the victims of insecurity in Nigeria.





“As we begin our Lenten observance today, I urge fellow Catholics around Nigeria to remember and also pray for all those killed across Nigeria as a result of the looming insecurity,” Obi wrote.





“Let us also put in our prayers, the teeming unemployed youths in Nigeria today, whose future is being jeopardised by the situation in the land.”





Sadiya Umar Farouq, minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, said in October that over 40 million Nigerians are unemployed.





A month later, the senate asked the federal government to declare a state of emergency on unemployment in the country.



