Two Nigerian gay men who celebrated their third Valentine together last week, took to social media to pen down a post on how difficult it was for them to come out as gay men.
According to @danyomi, he and his boyfriend almost gave in to societal pressure of marrying women even though they were based in a country where homosexuality was legalized. They also expressed happiness of being able to explore their love together.
Read their post below;
