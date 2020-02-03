Igbo leaders in PDP have been warned to watch their backs while indulging in the PDP instigated mindless protests against the supreme court of the land or they will soon realise too late that they have again made themselves available as willing sacrificial lambs of the countryThe warning came on Sunday by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state through a statement he personally issued in owerriThe governor said he had observed with troubling curiosity that in all the PDP protests staged in Abuja against the supreme court only igbo leaders were in the forefront, with no leader from other parts of the country among themAccording to the governor although the PDP is pretending that the supreme court judgement on the Imo governorship election petition was the main reason for the protests the truth is that there is more to it. He insisted that they also used the process to cast aspersions on the federal government thereby publicly dragging the integrity of major institutions of government to the mudHe accused those leading the protests of harbouring a hidden agenda because according to him ,they know that the Emeka Ihedioha never won the governorship election so they know that the Imo governorship election petition is dead and buriedUzodimma further noted that the real aim of the protests was to publicly descerate both the supreme court and the federal government, with the ultimate objective of toppling the government” The protests is a script; a veiled version of Revolution Now agenda, to topple the federal government and it is unfortunate that Igbo Leaders are wittingly and unwittingly lending themselves to the actualisation of this perfidious agenda, thereby making themselves willing sacrificial lambs and also endangering the lives of innocent Igbos all over the country” I think if these igbo leaders should do a sober soul search , they will realise that the people from the North west who remained calm and law abiding when the supreme court sacked all the elected officials,from governor to National and State assemblies of APC and gave same to PDP, were neither cowards nor fools but patriotic Nigerians who respect the laws and institutions of the land.These Igbo leaders should try and look beyond their noses and maybe they will see that they are being set up as intemperate ,volatile, lawless group of people who can be used to rock the boat because they can be goaded into hasty actions and will not play by the rules of civility and democracy. If they look carefully they will also see that it was not by accident that no prominent leader from any other part of the country was marked present at those protests ” the governor statedHe said it was a shame and highly regrettable that it is Igbo leaders who will be remembered for the very unpatriotic act of openly inviting foreign powers to interfere in the internal affairs of the countryAccording to the governor it is an open secret that the protests are hugely funded from somewhere to discredit the entire electoral process, not because of the Imo judgement but because the PDP has a grouse to settle with the entire 2019 elections and will do everything to bring down the entire federal government apparatus,emphasising that it was sad that Igbo leaders were being used to to carry out such a heinous actHe said if Igbos decide to exit themselves from a family bus with enough seats to accommodate every family member, they should have themselves to blame when they find u themselves on the fringes of the family business.