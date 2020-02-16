A tragic incident occurred today February 15, as a 22-year-old man allegedly identified as Daibo Toju Davies plunged into the lagoon from the Third Mainland bridge in Lagos state.
Davies said to be a resident of 17 Sosanya street in Soluyi area of Gbagada, engaged the services of an Uber taxi from a hospital before the sad incident.
It was gathered that he stopped the Uber halfway through the journey and pretended that he was having a running stomach before jumping into the lagoon.
The public affairs officer of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor said they've intensified efforts to rescue Mr Davies.
Okunbor said;
“He should be in his mid-twenties. He ordered a car-hailing service from Gbagada to the Island. He deceived the UBER driver that he had a running stomach after which he jumped into the lagoon.
“As I speak with you, the marine unit of the Lagos central zone has been searching for the victim since 11:30am, but we have not found the body.”
The means of identification found in the vehicles were two luggage containing his personal effects and a sworn affidavit with Lagos High Court.
NigerianEye recalls that last year, a medical doctor identified as Alwell Orji, also dived into the water and his corpse was recovered days later.
Video Credits: YouTube
