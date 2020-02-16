“He should be in his mid-twenties. He ordered a car-hailing service from Gbagada to the Island. He deceived the UBER driver that he had a running stomach after which he jumped into the lagoon.



A tragic incident occurred today February 15, as a 22-year-old man allegedly identified as Daibo Toju Davies plunged into the lagoon from the Third Mainland bridge in Lagos state.Davies said to be a resident of 17 Sosanya street in Soluyi area of Gbagada, engaged the services of an Uber taxi from a hospital before the sad incident.It was gathered that he stopped the Uber halfway through the journey and pretended that he was having a running stomach before jumping into the lagoon.The public affairs officer of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor said they've intensified efforts to rescue Mr Davies.Okunbor said;The means of identification found in the vehicles were two luggage containing his personal effects and a sworn affidavit with Lagos High Court.recalls that last year, a medical doctor identified as Alwell Orji, also dived into the water and his corpse was recovered days later.