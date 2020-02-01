



Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, has called on President Donald Trump not to punish Nigerians for the shortcomings and failure of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.





Reacting to the immigrant visa ban placed by the United States on Nigeria, the former presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) said Nigeria has been a major force for America’s development.





“I received with sadness the policy of the government of the United States of America to place Nigeria on its travel ban list,” Atiku said via a statement on Saturday.





“While I understand the reasons given by the Trump administration (the failure of the Muhammadu Buhari led administration to share information and to address issues of terrorism), the ban does not take into account the pro-American sentiments of the Nigerian public and the solidarity previous Nigerian administrations have had with the United States.





“I urge the government of President Donald Trump to consider the history of US-Nigerian relationships.”





The 73-year-old said “Nigeria was one of the few African nations that joined the US-led coalition during Operation Desert Storm between 1990-1991 when the United States championed the liberation of Kuwait”.





“The Trump administration may also consider the pivotal role Nigeria, in partnership with the US, played in bringing peace to Liberia, an American sphere of influence, that now enjoys democracy because Nigerian blood and money paved the way for peace in that nation.





“Nigeria has also consistently voted in support of the United States and her allies at the UN and other multilateral world bodies. This is even as we are perhaps the biggest trading partner that the United States has in Africa, even where we had alternatives.”





ATIKU: 77% OF BLACK DOCTORS IN THE US ARE NIGERIANS

Atiku went on to say Nigerians are skilled and good for the US development, citing examples.





“Nigerians love the United States and have been a major force for the positive development of that great nation: 77% of all Black doctors in the United States are Nigerians,” Atiku added.





“Nigerians are also the most educated immigrant community in America bar none.





“Surely, the US stands to benefit if it allows open borders with a country like Nigeria that is able to provide skilled, hardworking and dedicated personnel in a two-way traffic.





“The current Nigerian administration may have its deficiencies and deep faults, but the Nigeria people ought not to be punished for their inefficiencies.





“Once again, I call on President Donald Trump to consider adopting measures that individually target those in government who have failed in their duties, rather than target the entire Nigerian population.”





Other countries affected by the visa ban are Eritrea, Sudan, Tanzania, Kyrgyzstan, and Myanmar.



