Sandra, a rider with Gokada, a ride-hailing service in Lagos, who went viral following her involvement in a protest against the ban of motorcycles and tricycles in the state, has been gifted a brand new car.





Sandra gained popularity when she joined other Gokada riders to protest on January 31, before the state government implemented the ban in 15 local councils.





In the viral video, Sandra, a National Diploma (ND) graduate of accounting, Yaba College of Technology in Lagos, had revealed that being a rider with Gokada was her only source of livelihood and she did it because she didn’t want to venture into prostitution.



Sandra also explained why she stopped searching for jobs. According to her, the N20,000 she earns daily while working with Gokada as an IT staff is what some employers pay per month. She appealed that the state government reverse the ban.





The footage, however, went viral and caught the attention of Adedeji Olukokun, founder of Kokun Foundation, a non-profitable organisation, who sought for her contact information on its Instagram page.





On Tuesday, Olukokun shared a video where he gifted Sandra a car — a Toyota Camry, 2004 model.





“It’s a beautiful amazing Tuesday! Guess what? I have seen Sandra who rides Gokada and collected as Hire purchase but unfortunately, she can’t drive it again due to government ban!,” he said.





“But, as God would prove himself, Today we dash Sandra a new Toyota Camry 2004 for Uber to sustain her, to feed herself, family and also use it to send herself to school in Yabatech.”





He also called for people to extend helping hands to others in love, enjoining them to back their words with actions.





“My People, let’s not merely say that we love each other; let us show the truth by our actions! God bless Chinonso Okoye,” he added.





Watch the video below: