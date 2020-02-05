



Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation has backed Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu on the decision to ban Okada riders in Lagos State.





T he ban, which took effect from Saturday, February 1, resulted in some Lagos residents getting stranded at bus stops while others were seen trekking to their respective destinations





Despite protest from Okada riders, Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday insisted that the ban has come to stay permanently in the state.





Fani-Kayode, reacting joined the likes of Shina Peller, a member of House of Representative in support of the ban.





The former minister stating his position, said Niger and Chad citizens have so far infiltrated Lagos state in disguise as Okada riders.





He urged Lagosians lamenting to consider the possibility of riot from Okada riders he described as violent mercenaries in Lagos.





Fani-Kayode on his Twitter page wrote: ” Lagos had been encircled, infiltrated and occupied by violent mercenaries from Niger and Chad all claiming to be Okada riders.





”If they rose up against the indigenous population in the name of jihad or ethnic cleansing it would have been hell. Sanwo-Olu did well by banning them.”



