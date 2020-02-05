A young school pupil has been killed after being hit by a stray bullet during a clash by police and commercial motorcycle riders popularly known as Okada riders in the Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos.
Policemen trying to disperse the protest, which has since been hijacked by hoodlums, fired bullets in the crowd, hitting and killing the little girl in the process, Sahara reporters reported.
Meanwhile, the state government has reiterated its commitment not to reverse the decision, sparking criticisms from far and near.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.