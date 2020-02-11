A Nigerian pastor has shared the revelation he claims God gave him concerning cross-dresser Bobrisky.





The pastor can be seen in the video below narrating how he saw Bobrisky pack out of the house he lives in to another one because of shame. According to the man, the cross-dresser did so because of shame.

Calling on Bobrisky to pray, the pastor stated that he needs to do so because God still loves him that’s why he could receive a revelation on his behalf.





Watch the video below.





While the pastor is on Instagram with his revelation, Bobrisky is also on the same platform boasting about his progress in life. He posted the photo above and captioned it:





”When bob was nobody VS when she is now a fucking MILLIONAIRE. Let me brag small on my achievements……

Own a house in lekki

Drive a 2019 Range Rover

Drive a Benz cla amg

Drive a BENTLEY

many investors at hand now

Own a cosmetic brand

Lastly she is now FAMOUS”

This has also garnered reactions from fans who kept asking him to teach them how he rose from grass to grace.