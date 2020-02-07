~ Serious fire outbreak along Addo road, in Ajah Lagos.. Properties and goods worth millions of naira razed down already pic.twitter.com/MzCToheDpg February 7, 2020

A devastating fire has been reported in Ajah, Lagos on Friday.According to reports, the fire started around Blenco Supermarket, Addo road and has burnt goods worth millions of naira.The cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained, but a video obtained online shows costly iron doors being destroyed by the fire.Fire service men and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency have been informed, according to an eyewitness, but they were yet to arrive at the scene.