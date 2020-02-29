



A video making rounds online captured moment an unidentified Nigerian lady confronted her husband's alleged side chick for reportedly having anal s3x with him.





Though there's no time stamp on the viral video, the confrontation however occurred in a mall.





The aggrieved lady who was heard saying she has suffered so much in her marriage, also stated that she has not had peace in her home since the sexual escapade.





The seemingly frustrated wife was also heard screaming and almost crying, saying:

“Who do you think you, haveing anal sex with my husband, a married man..” At a point the woman went physical on the shocked side chic who tried to escape…





Here is the video below;