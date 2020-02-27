A Nigerian clergyman, Prophet David Elijah of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church in Lagos, has announced plans to travel to China, to prophetically destroy the raging Coronavirus.
Speaking in his church recently, the clergyman said
I am going to China to go and deal with Coronavirus. I am going prophetically to destroy coronavirus''
