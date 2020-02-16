 VIDEO: Nigerian lady proposes to her girlfriend in Edo State | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
VIDEO: Nigerian lady proposes to her girlfriend in Edo State

A Nigerian lady, Michell Unukpo took to Facebook to excitedly announce her engagement to her girlfriend, Ama Talkless.

She also disclosed that her girlfriend who said "Yes" to her proposal, has been quite amazing since they got to know each other.

Michell wrote;
  
She finally said Yes. The main people in your life is the once who know what makes an happiness becomes reality. Ama Talkless you have been amazing to me since I know you. I love you so much




