



Violence erupted in the seedy Olomore Market, Abeokuta on Thursday morning as dozens of Hausa traders protested the death of one of them during alleged shooting by Operatives of the Special Anti – Robbery Squad (SARS).





Two other persons were reportedly injuried during the riot.





The angry Hausa traders selling onions, pepper, tomatoes, yam and fruits, allegedly went violent, smashing objects, including the operational vehicle of the Ogun State – owned Television broadcasting station and many other property in sight.





The SARS operatives were said to have chased some suspected criminals towards the Olomore market and fired at them when they ran into the midst of the traders, touching – off the angry reactions.





The traders in Olomore market were soon joined by those from nearby Lafenwa market, who got wind of the shooting and took to the Lafenwa – Abeokuta – Lagos expressway, disrupting traffic flow.





They marched towards Olomore with bonfires mounted in various locations on the ever- busy road.





Many fled in different directions seeking where to hide from harm.





Business activities came to abrupt end.





The Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, when contacted, said he would respond to the incident soon.





Details shortly…



