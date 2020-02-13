Nigerian adult movie star, Savage Trap Queen has narrated how she ventured into adult movies.In an interview with Daddy Freeze, the p*rn star disclosed that she was invited to an audition she thought was for a reality show by a friend. She revealed that she realized it was a different thing after she saw some girls wearing panties at the venue of the supposed audition.Savage Trap Queen also disclosed that she wasn't paid after s.e.x during the audition for a role in the adult movies she subsequently featured in. According to her, they were paid N80,000 for featuring in p*rn movies with mask and N100,000 without mask.When asked if their male colleagues last as much as they are presumed to, she disclosed that there are several cuts which are all merged together before adult movies are released.Full video of the interview below;