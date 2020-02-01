 VIDEO: Go and get a boyfriend, son tells Tonto Dikeh | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Controversial Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh’s son may have just hinted on wanting a father figure in his life.

King Andre, whom the actress had with her ex Olakunle Churchill, in a new video shared on his mum’s instastories, urged her to get a boyfriend.

King Andre was seen playfully telling his mum that she has his support in getting a lover.

Tonto before now, had hinted the world on moving on after the end of her marriage, having a new man in her life.


Watch video:




