Controversial Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh’s son may have just hinted on wanting a father figure in his life.
King Andre, whom the actress had with her ex Olakunle Churchill, in a new video shared on his mum’s instastories, urged her to get a boyfriend.
King Andre was seen playfully telling his mum that she has his support in getting a lover.
Tonto before now, had hinted the world on moving on after the end of her marriage, having a new man in her life.
Watch video:
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.