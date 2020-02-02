Victor Osimhen scored a second half penalty to help Lille come from behind to defeat Strasbourg 2-1 as the Great Danes claimed a first win in five in three games across all competitions.Christophe Galtier’s men were forced to dig deep when Adrien Thomasson profited from a shambolic defending to hand the hosts a 12th minute lead.Thomasson fired past goalkeeper Mike Maignan after the ball slipped off Renato Sanches’ legs near Lille’s goal area.Defender Gabriel Magalhaes restored parity five minutes after the hour mark after heading home Jonathan Ikone’s cross off Sanches’ corner-kick.With just ten minutes to full time, Osimhen punished wasteful Strasbourg from the penalty mark after defender Lionel Carole handled the ball.The goal was the ex-Wolfsburg’s 10th of the season – four goals behind top scorer Wissam Ben Yedder of AS Monaco