Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday mourned the death of popular high-life music maestro, Victor Olaiya.Buhari, in a statement, issued by Femi Adesina, his spokesman, condoled with the family, friends and all lovers of vintage high-life music as played by Olaiya, who passed on at 89.The President noted that the high-life maestro, known for his mastery of the trumpet, brought joy and delight to people across generations, with his songs which were both entertaining and didactic.According to Buhari, “His place in history is guaranteed. He sang, not just for the entertainment value, but also taught critical lessons on life, good neighbourliness, and national cohesion. He will be sorely missed.”He urges the younger generations of musicians to learn a lesson from Olaiya, so that their songs could also remain evergreen, and outlive them.Noting that the departed musician’s works transcended Nigeria, the West Coast, and, indeed, the African continent, the President prayed God to rest Olaiya’s soul, and comfort all those who mourned him.