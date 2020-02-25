Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu has opened up on viral reports that he is sick and in need of money and prayer to aid his recovery.
A few days ago, a photo of a frail-looking Chiwetalu Agu surfaced on the internet, with his numerous fans in Ghana and Nigeria questioning what could be wrong with him.
But Agu, on his Instagram page rubbished such report, saying that he is hale and hearty.
He urged his teeming fans to disregard any foolish Facebook post by anybody that he was sick and in need of money.
According to him, he is in perfect condition and did not need the help of anybody.
“Good morning my people ❤️ Please disregard any foolish post on Facebook by anybody saying am SICK and SOLICITING for MONEY, I’m in a perfectly good health condition.
Yesterday I got over 500 calls from Friends Fans And Family who want to know if the stories that they read on Facebook was TRUE I'M NOT ON FACEBOOK Now I don't know who started this nonsense stories of them being DEAD NOT ME but one thing I know is that all the people that started this story and posted it on Facebook will DIE before me in the name Chukwu Okike Abiama. Iseeeeeeeeeee IF YOU SEE SUCH NONSENSE POST ON FACEBOOK PLEASE REPORT THE OWNER OF THE ACCOUNT.. Signed Chief Chiwetalu Agu
