



Verve, the largest domestic card scheme in Africa, recently launched a new campaign themed “Live the good life”. The campaign reiterates the essence of the brand, affirming its versatility and the brand’s ability to enable cardholders to live the good life they so desire.





The campaign, anchored on the brand’s Television Commercials (TVCs) uses humour, wittiness, and fun. The communication is upbeat, expresses the energy of the African people and plays on humour and emotive cues to drive homethe message that everyone could live the good life;the campaign also dials up the role of Verve as an enabler of the Good Life and “the rewarding way to make payment”.

To deliver this message effectively, the TVCs features Nollywood celebrities, Beverly Naya, Odunlade Adekola and Sanni Musa Danja.





Speaking on the idea behind the TVCs and the campaign, Adewole Adedeji, Group Head, Verve Marketing, stated that the campaign is in furtherance of Verve’s commitment to enable seamless payment experience for its cardholders. “We are the rewarding way to make payments and it is very important to us at Verve to ensure that however you desire to live the good life, we are there with you and for you to make it happen in an easy and memorable way.





“Verve is not only a payment card, it is also a cardless payment gateway. Verve has become a lifestyle, an embodiment of our identity. As expressed in Verve’s new communication, this is the card that truly “gets us” as Nigerians.





It is the way we pay at home and abroad, at the cinema, shopping mall, the gym, local restaurant, etc. Verve is defining the way we interact with each other and at everyday touch points. Verve is the only card scheme in Nigeria that is domestically African and also truly international,” he added.





The new Verve brand campaign seeks to inspire conversation about what the good life means to us as a people. This implies that the good life means different things to different people. The brand has thus used storytelling to express this in its f our executions/TVC versions: Omnibus: featuring a collation of good life experiences; Music of the soul: featuring Odunlade Adekola and Sanni Musa Danja; Amala: featuring Beverly Naya and Yoga moves: featuring Odunlade Adekola.



