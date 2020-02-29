



Russia and Syria are under fire from western countries in the UN Security Council over the killing of 33 Turkish soldiers in Syria on Thursday.





The soldiers died in an attack by Russia-backed Syrian government forces in the northwestern province of Idlib.





At an emergency meeting of the council in New York on Friday, the United Kingdom, United States, France, Germany, Belgium and Estonia condemned the attack.





Dominican Republic, Indonesia, South Africa, Vietnam, Tunisia and Niger demanded immediate ceasefire.

U.S. ambassador, Kelly Craft, described the attack as senseless and barbaric, adding that Turkey had America’s support to “respond in self-defence’’.





U.K. envoy, Jonathan Allen, lashed out at what he called “the merciless and disproportionate campaign being waged by the Syrian regime and its Russian backers.”





But China’s representative, Zhang Jun, pointed out that the Syrian conflict had its complicated background.





He said the least of the terrorist groups “should be resolutely crushed in accordance with the relevant council resolutions and international law”.





The Syrian ambassador to the UN, Bashar Ja’afari, accused Turkey of using the observation posts in Idlib to support the terrorists’s “plundering, looting, kidnapping, torturing, raping’’.





The Russian Ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, corroborated Ja’afari’s position band claimed that the Turkish soldiers were killed outside the observation posts.



