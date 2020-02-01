







President Muhammadu Buhari has established a committee, chaired by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, to study and address updated U.S. requirements relating to the assessment of compliance with certain security criteria by foreign governments.Buhari took the action following the visa ban slammed on Nigeria by the United States.Recall that US president, Donald Trump had imposed a visa ban on Nigeria and five other countriesThe proclamation, signed by President Donald Trump on Friday, is expected to take effect on February 22.Reacting, a statement on the Presidency official Twitter page, said the committee will work with the U.S Government, INTERPOL and other stakeholders to ensure all updates are properly implemented.“Nigeria remains committed to maintaining productive relations with the United States and other international allies especially on matters of global security,” It added.