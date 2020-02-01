 US travel ban: Buhari takes action as Trump blacklists Nigeria | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
US travel ban: Buhari takes action as Trump blacklists Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has established a committee, chaired by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, to study and address updated U.S. requirements relating to the assessment of compliance with certain security criteria by foreign governments.

Buhari took the action following the visa ban slammed on Nigeria by the United States.

Recall that US president, Donald Trump had imposed a visa ban on Nigeria and five other countries

The proclamation, signed by President Donald Trump on Friday, is expected to take effect on February 22.



Reacting, a statement on the Presidency official Twitter page, said the committee will work with the U.S Government, INTERPOL and other stakeholders to ensure all updates are properly implemented.

“Nigeria remains committed to maintaining productive relations with the United States and other international allies especially on matters of global security,” It added.





