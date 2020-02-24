



At least five persons were killed after residents of Sagamu in Ogun state took to the streets to protest the killing of Tiyamiyu Kazeem, a football player alleged to have been killed by the police on Saturday.





According to The Nation, two policemen are among the five people that were killed.





The protesters stormed the palace of Babatunde Ajayi, the paramount ruler of Remoland, demanding justice for the deceased.





Gbenga Daniel, a former governor of Ogun; Funmi Efuwape, member representing Remo federal constituency at the house of representatives, and Adewunmi Onanuga, commissioner of women affairs and social development, were among those who appealed to the protesters.





Kazeem was said to have been killed after he was mistaken for a suspected internet fraudster (Yahoo boy).





The police have denied the incident, saying the deceased tried escaping after arrest and was knocked down by an oncoming vehicle.





Sanni Abubakar, his team mate who was with him when the incident occurred, confirmed that Tiyamiyu was pushed out of the vehicle and knocked down by an oncoming vehicle.





Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesman of the Ogun police command, was not available for comments as of the time of filing this report.



