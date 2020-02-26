Jorginho admits that Chelsea were taught a lesson by Bayern Munich in their 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge which leaves the Blues with a mountain to climb to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.Serge Gnabry scored the first two goals early in the second half and Robert Lewandowski added a third before Marcos Alonso was sent off late on to cap a miserable night for the Blues.Frank Lampard’s side were thoroughly outclassed in the first leg of the last-16 tie and Jorginho acknowledged that Bayern are serious contenders to win the Champions League outright.“It is very difficult to say anything right now because it was a difficult game and we just saw a big team,” Jorginho told reporters at Stamford Bridge. “So, we know we have a lot to improve and they showed so many things to us that we can learn from our mistakes and from them as well.“They were really, really good and we couldn’t press very well. I think we were not compact on the pitch and not pressing as a team. So that made them confident with the ball and they could play easily.“At this level, if you concede a chance, they can kill you and when you create you have to score, even if you are playing worse than the other team because then things can change.“We had a big team against us. I think they are playing to win the Champions League, honestly, because they are confident on the ball, tactically they are very good. The result tells you everything.”