Tyson Fury’s father, John Fury, has urged dethroned WBC champion, Deontay Wilder, not to seek a rematch with his son.Fury knocked out Wilder in the 7th round at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, USA, last weekend to regain the WBC world heavyweight title.Wilder has already announced his intention to trigger a rematch clause to face Fury.But John wants Wilder to focus his attention to fight British boxer, Anthony Joshua next because he can never beat Tyson, and his son has proved that he is too good for him.“I can’t blame Wilder [for his intention to trigger a rematch clause] because it is all about the money,” John Fury told IFL TV.“But I do not know what wants to do against Tyson because Tyson is only getting better.“He should forget Tyson because he is too good for him, and he has proved it.“Wilder could not beat him when he lost ten stone, and he got up from his best shots.“That was enough to tell him that the rematch should never happen.“Therefore, I expect him to go after AJ [Anthony Joshua] next.“Spread his wings because there are other boxers he can annihilate out there.”