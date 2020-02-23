With the Sunday’s rematch in the books, fight fans will be hoping to see Tyson Fury take on compatriot Anthony Joshua – holder of the IBF, WBA and WBO belts – in a heavyweight unification bout.A British former professional boxer who competed from 2002 to 2018, David Haye, also believes Fury will switch his focus to Anthony Joshua after outclassing Deontay Wilder and claiming the WBC heavyweight title.The Gypsy King comprehensively defeated his American opponent who was sent crashing to the floor on three occasions before his corner threw in the towel in the seventh round.Wilder has the option to trigger a third fight but former cruiserweight world champion Haye believes the Bronze Bomber will have no interest in a trilogy given the comprehensive nature of his defeat in Las Vegas.Instead, Haye believes all roads lead to a unification match between Fury and Joshua which has the capacity to be the biggest fight in British boxing history, Metro UK reports.He said, “I am very sure the clause for a third fight won’t be exercised. That won’t be realised 100 per cent because what chance does Wilder have what more can he do next time?“Deontay Wilder does not want any more of that work he doesn’t want that type of action he was outgunned in every department. What confidence can he take from this? Nothing at all.“I think it will be the undisputed, undisputed (Joshua next). There’s only one fight to be made and it’s a fight that everybody will have to see whether you are a boxing fan or not.“It has never happened before. All of the belts (are up for grabs), it will be the biggest fight in boxing history.”