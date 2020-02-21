



At least two policemen were killed after gunmen struck at a checkpoint in Irele local government area of Ondo state.





According to Femi Joseph, spokesman of the Ondo police command, the two officers were killed at the checkpoint along Ajagba road, on Monday.





He said investigations have commenced to unravel the cause of the attack. Joseph added that the officer who sustained injuries in the attack is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.





He vowed that the gunmen would be arrested and made to face the “wrath of the law”.

“We lost two of our men on duty on Monday, but we don’t know who the killers are yet, whether they are armed robbers or militants or thugs. It is when we arrest them that they will tell us who they are,” Joseph said in a statement.





“But it is very sad and unfortunate for the command, losing our men just like that. While the investigation has commenced, we will do everything to get the bandits arrested and face the wrath of the law.”







