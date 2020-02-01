Four people died in a suicide attack in Muna Galti on the outskirts of Maiduguri, police in Borno State have confirmed.Spokesman for the force in the state, ASP Okon Edet, said in a statement on Friday the incident took place around 7.45pm on Thursday.He said, “Two female suicide bombers who attempted to infiltrate a crowd at Muna Galti, Jere Local Government Area, on sighting officers hurriedly detonated their improvised explosive devices, killing themselves and two other people.“Five people who were injured were rushed to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital where they are receiving treatment.”Okon said they cordoned off the scene of the incident and “immediately mobilised the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team to the scene alongside SARS, PMF and CTU to prevent further attacks”.He said they had restored calm in the area, adding that the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu, had urged residents not to panic but to go about their lawful business without fear or apprehension.According to Okon, the CP also advised residents to always be security-conscious and report suspicious movement to the police or other security agencies.