Reports from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, reveal that Tungoshe community, about 20km from Maiduguri is currently under attack by Boko Haram insurgents.

Villagers who called their relatives in Maiduguri said they were currently hiding in the bushes.

Some of them are also fleeing to Maiduguri on foot.


Tungushe village is located along Maiduguri-Monguno road.

