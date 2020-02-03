Residents of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, have been left lamenting and raining insults on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his administration, since a ban on commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke) came into force on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
The ban, which affects six local governments spanning the heart of the city, has left many residents walking long distances where commercial buses cannot reach.
Lagosians say the ban is a myopic one, enforced without alternatives.
See some of the reactions below;
These kids have enough to deal with in the horrible educational system we run in this country, yet govt put them through these horrific conditions to get to school. How did it get this bad? This is DANGEROUS for these kids😭😭😭— Jetroyjerry (@jetroyjerry) February 3, 2020
Ajah #OkadaBan #KekeBan #ForAGreaterLagos pic.twitter.com/3Mg3987gH0
#OkadaBan protesters at Ijora stoning people inside Molue. E don dey happen. Please be safe out there 🙏🏽pic.twitter.com/rJGs0LrbrE— B h a d o o s k y (@BhadmusAkeem) February 3, 2020
Sanwo Eko Wants all of us to be fit... A governor I double Stan 💯💯💯 #OkadaBan pic.twitter.com/V5ssqSrrgR— Oluwaseyifunmi Uzamat (@uzamatt) February 3, 2020
This is what i saw around Egbeda today. O’Horse. The guys said 3200 to Ikeja. 2 passengers only #OkadaBan pic.twitter.com/XQowVTFIqV— Lola Okunrin (@lollypeezle) February 2, 2020
This is common in Nigeria. Every politician will sweettalk us because they want our vote, but once they get the power, the opposite is the case. Sanusi Olu talking about the #OkadaBan before election. May God bless us all in Lagos pic.twitter.com/ygcM0t5Mfa— Dr PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@UnclePamilerin) February 3, 2020
