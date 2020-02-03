 Trekking Lagosians lament as Okada ban hits harder | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Trekking Lagosians lament as Okada ban hits harder

1:51 PM 0
Residents of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, have been left lamenting and raining insults on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his administration, since a ban on commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke) came into force on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

The ban, which affects six local governments spanning the heart of the city, has left many residents walking long distances where commercial buses cannot reach.

Lagosians say the ban is a myopic one, enforced without alternatives.

See some of the reactions below;









