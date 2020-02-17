



Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi has reacted to reported attack on him and passengers onboard Abuja-Kaduna train on Sunday night.





It was alleged that some kidnappers laid an ambush around Mando area and tried to attack the passengers at Rigasa train station





Aisha Yesufu, co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls advocacy group on her Twitter page claimed that Amaechi ran with his convoy after the bandits attacked the train.





She wrote: “Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi you should be ashamed of yourself. My sister, my brother and my sister-in-law were in that train. When your convoy scattered and you fled like a newborn mouse whom water has been poured on, it was witnessed!

“Governance is not by lies and propaganda.”





But, reacting Amaechi described the news as false, adding that he was not attacked.





Responding to Aisha on his official page, the minister wrote: “Fake News. This is completely concocted





“Madam, I was not attacked, I did not see or escape attackers, bandits or kidnappers. I did not “fled like a…” Insults and abuses will not change the fact that I was not attacked or escape attack, in Kaduna last night.





“By the way, we can still be respectful and courteous here. “