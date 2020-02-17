



A mother’s love is simply unquantifiable by any measure and this was once again displayed by Nigerian screen diva, Tonto Dikeh as her son turns 4 today.





The self-acclaimed single mother will go any mile to celebrate her son, Andre Omodayo Churchill, whom she nicknamed Baby X.





King Andre Dikeh, who is a product of Tonto Dikeh’s marriage to Olakunle Churchill, was looking so happy as he posed for the camera to celebrate his birthday.





However, in a lovely post to her son, Tonto Dikeh hinted that her son does not bear his father’s name, she called the “little man” King Andre Dikeh. Read her lovely message below:

“Happy birthday My Little man, Feb 17th the day my life changed for the Best all because you chose me.





“My love for you grows a thousand miles a and over every second.





“I Love you King Andre Dikeh, you practically are my Life/ My World/ My Joy.





“Every day with you is the best day of my life. God bless and direct your path honey.





“I LOOOOVVVEEEEEEEEEEEEE YOU DEEPLY JUICYMAN.”





See the photos posted by Tonto Dikeh to celebrate her “JUICY MAN”



