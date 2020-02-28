



On Thursday, the Lagos state government and the federal ministry of health confirmed the first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria.





The novel case was found in an Italian on a business visit to Lagos, Nigeria. He has since been quarantined and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.





Here are seven things we believe you should do now that coronavirus is in Lagos, Nigeria.





DON’T PANIC

The first thing to remember is that there is no need to panic. Global health emergencies only get worse when humans panic and make the wrong decisions in time of crisis.





With COVID-19, there is absolutely no reason to panic; more than 30,000 people have recovered from the disease in 2020 alone.





Nigeria fought and overcame Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) by the cooperation of the state and federal governments. It should be noted that Ebola is a deadlier disease than coronavirus; COVID-19 kills only 2.3 percent of its patients, while Ebola kills about 90 percent of those infected.





COVID-19 not as deadly as Ebola, which Nigeria overcame in 2014, hence, there is really no need to panic.





WASH YOUR HAND — DO IT AGAIN

The federal ministry of health advises that you regularly and thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. It is also necesary to use alcohol-based hand sanitiser.





Where possible have a routine for washing your hands. Do it again, and again.





SAFE DISTANCE FROM ANYONE COUGHING OR SNEEZING

Maintain at least one and a half metres (5 feet) distance between you and anyone who is coughing or sneezing. Coughing and sneezing are part of the major symptoms of coronavirus.





According to the World Health Organisation, when someone coughs or sneezes they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain virus.





If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus if the person coughing has the disease.





AVOID CROWDS

People coughing persistently or sneezing should stay indoors or keep a social distance, but not mix with a crowd.





We understand how difficult it is to avoid crowds in a small city with an estimated 21 million people, but you have to keep safe regardless of the city’s peculiarities.





Anyone coughing or sneezing persistently is advised to seek medical assistance as soon as possible.





MAINTAIN GOOD RESPIRATORY HYGIENE

Ensure that you and people around you follow good respiratory hygiene by covering mouths and noses with a handkerchief or tissue while sneezing or coughing.





You can also sneeze or cough into your sleeve at the bent elbow. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately.





Droplets spread virus. By following good respiratory hygiene you protect the people around you from viruses such as cold, flu and COVID-19.





STAY INDOORS IF YOU SHOW SYMPTOMS

Stay indoors if you feel unwell with symptoms, such as fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. Please call Lagos State Emergency hotlines 08023169485 or 08033565529 or 08052817243 which are available day and night.





You can also call NCDC toll free number which is available day and night, for guidance- 0800-970000-10.





Do not engage in self-medication.





BE UP TO DATE.

Stay informed on the latest developments about COVID-19 through official channels on TV and Radio, the Social Media, including the Lagos State Ministry of Health, NCDC and Federal Ministry of Health.





While doing this, be careful to avoid misinfornmation — get your news from the most credible news outlets in the country.





Coronavirus can be treated if you report as soon as possible.











