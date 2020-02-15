



All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has felicitated with Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, on his 60th birthday.





He said El-Rufai’s reputation “as a public servant eager to confront challenges is well deserved”.





The Kaduna State governor clocks 60 on Sunday, February 16, 2020.





The former Lagos governor said whether as Director-General of BPE, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory or Governor of Kaduna State, El-Rufai served to the best of his abilities with unquestionable zeal and energy.

Asiwaju Tinubu’s congratulatory message to the Kaduna State governor was released on Saturday by his Media Office and signed by Tunde Rahman.





In the message, the APC leader said: “I congratulate Mallam Nasir el -rufai on turning 60.





”Whether as Director-General of BPE, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory or Governor of Kaduna State, you have served to the best of your abilities with unquestionable zeal and energy ”’.The message read





“Your reputation as a public servant eager to confront challenges is well deserved. It is not surprising that this milestone birthday has come with you still in active public service.





“My prayer is that God Almighty grants you many more years, imbue you with good health and renewed strength to continue to govern the people of your state and serve our nation”



