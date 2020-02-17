Seun Kuti, Nigeria’s Afrobeat singer, has aimed what appeared to be a thinly-veiled dig at Burna Boy, over the latter’s comment that “nobody paved the way” for him.





Last week, the 28-year-old ‘Ye’ crooner had caused a stir on social media after he claimed to be the best in the country’s music industry since Fela Kuti, late Afrobeat legend.





Burna Boy also claimed that he’s brought Afrobeat genre to the mainstream where it is currently enjoying western recognition.





Seun, the son of the late Afrobeat icon, however, took to his Instagram page on Sunday, to pour out his mind on music artistes who claim they hit the limelight alone without help.

He revealed how his record label tried to “silence” him to the extent that they “secretly decided” to not submit ‘Black Times’, his 2017 album, for the Academy Awards.





“That one time I played penalty straight to throwing but I made history. First to miss a Grammy performance, who else can say that? It’s not easy to be chosen it’s even harder to miss it,” he wrote.





“Now seriously, I took my self to this nomination on the shoulder of the great African artistes who came before me, many of them in my very own band. I had no support.





“Today, I can confidently tell the world that my record label, after telling me they did, secretly decided not to enter my album. The Grammys reached out to me themselves after the entry period had closed.





“They said they wanted to know why I have never entered my albums and especially the Black Times album I had just put out ’cause they loved it and thought it should be entered!





“Surprise was an understatement. I couldn’t believe what I was reading! The rest they say is history!





“Those that have all the support from corporations, especially the people who, because I fight for them, even my record company tried to silence me, they say they do it alone. I just have to smile!”









While reacting to those accusing him of being proud, the singer argued that Nigerians should learn from him as the continent’s future depends on the strength and resilience he shows.





“You’re following them to rejoice and wish and wish me bad. You say, ‘thank God he didn’t win’ Because I say the truth and because of your twisted fake views on humility,” he had said.