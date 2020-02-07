A 29-year-old primary school drop-out, Adetunji Adesina, has confessed to stealing from bank customers using the ATM machines. .Adesina, who hails from Osogbo, Osun state, made this revelation on Tuesday after being arrested by the police in Benin, EdoState.He was arrested while in possession of 10 different ATM cards and cash amounting to N678,000 withdrawn from the account of one Mr. Ekhitomwen Aghama.According to the suspect, he met Ekhitomwen at the ATM machine of one the new generation banks along Sapele Road, Benin.“I pretended that I wanted to use the ATM machine, then deliberately dropped my phone on the ground. While Aghama was trying to help me, I punched the cardless button on the ATM machine.He was, unaware that I pressed the cardless button, so he thought his card was stuck in the machine and went to seek for help from bank workers. At that point, I removed it from the cardless transaction and removed his ATM card.I got his ATM pin number when I was pretending to help him and later withdrew 678,000 from his account, using the ATM and PoS, just before I was arrested by the police,” he said.Aghama said he went to inform his bank, so that they could block it but was surprised that 20,000 was withdrawn from his account.He went back to the bank, but they did not block the ATM. He said a week later, his brother overseas paid about 600,000 into his account and the money was withdrawn by Adesina.