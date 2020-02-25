







As part of activities in giving back to its consumers, The La Casera Company (TLCC) which has been rewarding its consumers all over Nigeria with the Refresh & Connect promo, held the Kano leg of the regional grand draws which held on Wednesday 19th February, at the Royal Tropicana Hotel, amongst other activities in the state.To formally kick off its programme of events in Kano, a delegation from the company, paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Kano, His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II.In his address, Managing Director TLCC, Mr Chinedum Okereke, thanked the Emir for the rare privilege of such a historical visit.He highlighted the pedigree of the company, which houses household brand names such as La Casera Apple drink, Smoov Chapman, Nirvana range of products and Bold Bitter lemon along with the newly introduced variants that form the Bold Franchise.Chinedumwhile outlining the company’s contributions to employment and the economy, said: ‘We employ over 1,000 people directly in our company operations and over 10,000 people indirectly across the country. We equally have close to 2,000 direct dealers handling our products, as well as several vendors in our value chain.’The La Casera Company which holds the historical city of Kano as a key location for its business, in 2019, carried out amulti-platform educational enlightenment campaign against the ills of substance abuse, targeted at the youth.The Emir in his remarks, underscored the significance and relevance of Kano not just as a major market for products but also as a strategic point through which goods travel to the whole of West Africa. He expressed his desire for Kano to develop further beyond a consuming market intoa production and manufacturing hub. He stressed that this was the only way to curb the social problems that bedevilled youth in the region.His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II, while speaking also advocated for more investment in agriculture and manufacturing, urging The La Casera Company to have a strategic plan to put more infrastructure on ground in Kano, even as their business continues to expand.After leaving the Emir’s palace, the TLCC team headed for the Vesico-vaginal Fistula (VVF) Kwali Rehabilitation Centre, where they made the donation of 3.5KVA solar power equipment. The solar panels will be used to power the water pump at the centre, after identifying water and power as the major challenges faced at the centre.Hauwa Bello Umar, who is the Officer-in-charge at the centre, thanked TLCC for providing succour to the centre inhabitantswho have already been through their own ordeals.The La Casera Company continues to demonstrate that it is a business that looks beyond profit, by positioning the consumer at the centre of its business and also ensuring it makes the world a better place.