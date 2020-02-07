A former Chief Security Officer to the late Head of State, Gen. Sani, Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, said on Thursday that the so-called millions of dollar allegedly stashed in foreign banks by his former boss, were all tissues of lies.Al-Mustapha, who queried the source of the money said to be stolen by Abacha, said when the late Head of State took over government, the country had not more than $200bn in its foreign reserve.“But before Abacha died, our foreign reserve rose to over $900bn,” he said.He insisted that all the money being repatriated into the country were those stolen by Nigerian leaders who served after the death of Abacha.He noted that because his former boss stepped on so many toes, “some people were so angry and could sponsor such kinds of lies against him.”The former CSO, who spoke in an interview on the Hausa Service of the Voice of America, monitored in the Kaduna on Thursday, said if there were to be genuine fight against corruption in country, many prominent Nigerians, would be under arrest.Al-Mustapha said, “If there will be a genuine fight against corruption in Nigeria, many people will be arrested.“I was forced to implicate the leadership of the defunct PTF under President Buhari then, during the military era.”