The Nigerian Air Force, Director, Public Relations and information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said NAF had destroyed compounds housing Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists in Kaza, Ngala Local Government, Borno.Daramola said in a statement on Friday in Abuja, that the Air Force achieved this through the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.He said the airstrike was executed on February 5 following intelligence reports that some ISWAP members who relocated from nearby Tongule have settled in the area.According to him, the reports show that some ISWAP elements have set up camps in a cluster of compounds in Kaza, along with their logistics suppliers.“The identified location within the settlement was attacked by the ATF’s fighter jets after confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions, showed a significant presence of terrorists.“This resulted in the destruction of the structures and the neutralisation of some of the ISWAP fighters,” he said.Daramola said NAF and surface forces will sustain air campaign to shape the battlespace in the North East for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations.